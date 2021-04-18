Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 411,675 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411,675 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,715,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

