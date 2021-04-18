4,000 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

