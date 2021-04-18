Contrasting SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Utah Medical Products and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 27.97% 11.48% 10.54% SI-BONE -61.67% -45.03% -29.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.80 $14.73 million N/A N/A SI-BONE $67.30 million 16.58 -$38.40 million ($1.55) -21.99

Utah Medical Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; NUTRI-CATH, a feeding device; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides Filshie Clip system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants and manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

