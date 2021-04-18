A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 30,650 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

GOLD opened at $22.23 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

