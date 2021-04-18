Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $12.50 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 3.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 255,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,673 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

KMI opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.