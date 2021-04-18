Ark (ARK) Price Tops $2.06 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $265.33 million and $6.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00003741 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000727 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,702,144 coins and its circulating supply is 128,581,247 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

