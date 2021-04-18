Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits One Day Volume of $763.80 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $763.80 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.07 or 0.00663591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.