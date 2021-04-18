AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.07 or 0.00663591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00037569 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

