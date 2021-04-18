Short Interest in Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Drops By 21.4%

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 517,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.1 days.

OYIEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Danske cut shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Ocean Yield ASA alerts:

OYIEF remained flat at $$3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Ocean Yield ASA has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Ocean Yield ASA, a vessel owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through Tankers, Container Vessels, Car Carriers, Other Shipping, Other Oil Service, FPSO, and Other segments. The company has a fleet consisting of 68 vessels, including tankers, container vessels, dry-bulk, car carriers, gas carriers, and oil service vessels.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.