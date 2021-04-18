FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $63.22. 13,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

