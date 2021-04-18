Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 9,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $79,290.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,027.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JFR remained flat at $$9.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 247,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $9.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

