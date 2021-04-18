Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,665 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK remained flat at $$26.33 on Friday. 36,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

