Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,944,000.

BSV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $82.26. 3,001,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

