Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after buying an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. 1,765,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,106. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

