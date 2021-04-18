Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $15.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.03.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

