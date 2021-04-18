Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,132.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,187.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

