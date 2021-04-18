Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,784 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $753.74.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $812.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $737.65 and a 200-day moving average of $752.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.00 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

