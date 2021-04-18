Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

HON opened at $232.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

