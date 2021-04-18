Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 1,538 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.8% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $417.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

