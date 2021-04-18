Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,183. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.03. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

