Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 254 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

Linde stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.59. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $288.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

