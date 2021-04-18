PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 261.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 159,711 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $269.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.57 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

