Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FIL Ltd grew its position in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.