Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,120,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.