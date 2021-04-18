Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,642. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.66, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,950 shares in the company, valued at $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,265. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

