Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 625 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,731,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,338,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $117.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

