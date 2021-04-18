Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 1,532 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $184.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day moving average is $156.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

