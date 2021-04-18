Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,245 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in OneMain were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $55.97 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

