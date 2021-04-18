KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,933 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of -45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

