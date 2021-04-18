PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

VUG opened at $276.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.77 and a 200 day moving average of $249.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $276.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

