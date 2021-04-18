UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. UGI accounts for about 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,362,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of UGI by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

