Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

MongoDB stock opened at $315.85 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.29 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

