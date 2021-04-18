Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,254 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $10,515,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.1% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock worth $93,019,014. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.19.

Shares of CRWD opened at $215.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

