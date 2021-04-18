UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Optimum Investment Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $391.01 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.25 and a one year high of $392.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.10 and a 200 day moving average of $342.73. The company has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.