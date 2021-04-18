Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT at $108.89

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:CM opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $102.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,116 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,763,000 after acquiring an additional 166,981 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

