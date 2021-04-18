Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). R1 RCM reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million.

RCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

RCM opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 287.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $368,338.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,000.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,845 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,768 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,117 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,121 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

