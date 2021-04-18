Aigang Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $226,428.22 and approximately $77.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00063933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00667873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00037501 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

