Komodo (KMD) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00005035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $347.89 million and $23.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00408817 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00166851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00176481 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005554 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,347,936 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

