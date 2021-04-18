Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $380,189.35 and approximately $774.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.00 or 1.00358690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.10 or 0.00537220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.23 or 0.00374169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.42 or 0.00842612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00131529 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003802 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,306,495 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

