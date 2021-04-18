PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $167.41 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $156.57. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

