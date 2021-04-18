Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

