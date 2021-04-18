Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

AXP opened at $149.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

