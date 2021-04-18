First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FMHI opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

