First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $71.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46.

