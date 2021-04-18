First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.40 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

