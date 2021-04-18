Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

