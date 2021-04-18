PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $170.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

