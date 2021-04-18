Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 350 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

