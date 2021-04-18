Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $34.87 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.2% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $34,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX opened at $260.94 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.