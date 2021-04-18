Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,188 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ACWV opened at $101.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

